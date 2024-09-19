Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cencora Stock Performance
Cencora stock opened at $228.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.23. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
