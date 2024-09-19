Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

ALL opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Allstate Company Profile



The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

