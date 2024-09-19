Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 669 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

