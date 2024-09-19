Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

