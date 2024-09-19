Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $238.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

