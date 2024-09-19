Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,562 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

