Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,809 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $145.43 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

