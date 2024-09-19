Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 6,241 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AIG opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

