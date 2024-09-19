Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 194,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

