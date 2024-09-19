Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

