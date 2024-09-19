Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.