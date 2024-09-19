Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in SAP by 29.7% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 119,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $221.89 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $224.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

