Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $436.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

