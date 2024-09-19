Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Target by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.