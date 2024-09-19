Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,820,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

SHW stock opened at $375.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $382.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

