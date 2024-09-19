Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 67,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

