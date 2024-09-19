Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

