Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.