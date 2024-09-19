Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,535,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $254.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $257.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

