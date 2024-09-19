Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.81

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.65, with a volume of 128700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 186,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 543,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

