Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.81

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.65, with a volume of 128700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
