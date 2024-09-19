Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.27

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $250.27 and last traded at $249.82, with a volume of 1563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.14.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
