Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,899,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,492,216 shares.The stock last traded at $59.04 and had previously closed at $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

