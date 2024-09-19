Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,899,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,492,216 shares.The stock last traded at $59.04 and had previously closed at $59.01.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
