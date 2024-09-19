Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s 7th Largest Position

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.58. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

