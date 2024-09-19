Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Thomist Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Thomist Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $516.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.57. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $522.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

