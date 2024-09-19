Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by First American Financial Corp

First American Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 52.5% of First American Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First American Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $522.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.