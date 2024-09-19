Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $522.73. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

