Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

