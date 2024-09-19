Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.92

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 11838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

