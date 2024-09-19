Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.92

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 11838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
