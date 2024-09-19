Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $279.61

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.61 and last traded at $279.24, with a volume of 618955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.66 and a 200 day moving average of $263.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

