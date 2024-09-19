Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $281.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

