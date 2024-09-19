Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.64

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.51, with a volume of 139640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

