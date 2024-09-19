Venator Management LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Venator Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.4% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $206.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

