Venator Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. XPEL comprises 0.5% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after acquiring an additional 737,094 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $12,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,542 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

