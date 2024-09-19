Venator Management LLC Sells 31,200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Venator Management LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 10.1% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

