Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $620.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $620.00 and last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $620.00.
Venator Materials Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.95.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Venator Materials
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.