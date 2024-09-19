Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $620.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $620.00 and last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.00.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
