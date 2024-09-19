Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Trading Down 2.3%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.68 and last traded at $62.73. 508,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,334,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Ventas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

