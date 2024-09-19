Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

