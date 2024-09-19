VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.80

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 19784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in VEON by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 910,948 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

