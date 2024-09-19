VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 30,544 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $29.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

