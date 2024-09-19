Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3,582 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

