Vertical Aerospace Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd (NYSE:EVTL)

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 20th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:EVTL opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

