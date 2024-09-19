Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $87.57. 1,457,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,522,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

