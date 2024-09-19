VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.20

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 411403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($1.03).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.13. The stock has a market cap of £325.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,940.00 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

