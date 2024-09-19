Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $734.20 million, a P/E ratio of -91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Viad by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viad by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viad by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

