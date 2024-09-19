VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 2.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,321,000 after buying an additional 1,185,463 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.