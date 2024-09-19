Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 939.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 23,988.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 943,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 809,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 750,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,168,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of CHGG opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

