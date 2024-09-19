Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Climb Global Solutions worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $441.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

