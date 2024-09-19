Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 50,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.