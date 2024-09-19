Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tanger worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $19,141,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tanger by 84.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 46.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tanger Company Profile



Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

